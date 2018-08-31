Japanese minister meets PM Imran, expresses wish for stronger ties

ISLAMABAD: Japanese State Minister for Foreign Affairs H.E. Mr. Kazuyuki Nakane called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday, where he expressed desire for future cooperation and stronger ties between the two countries, said an official press release.

The Japanese minister congratulated Imran on assuming the office and also conveyed Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s commitment to work closely with Prime Minister Khan.

According to the press release, bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest were discussed in the meeting.

Possibilities for multi-faceted cooperation between the two sides were discussed, including cooperation in education and health sectors as well as skill enhancement of the youth.

The press release said that both sides expressed firm resolve to increase interaction between the two countries.

The Japanese Minister of State expressed the strong desire of the government of Japan to strengthen the existing friendly relations between the two countries based on long history of economic and development cooperation.

Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed the desire to work closely with Japan to expand bilateral cooperation in all areas, particularly in trade, investment, economic and human development.

The press statement said that PM Imran recalled that JETRO in its 2018 report had recognised Pakistan as one of the top friendly destinations for Japanese investment.

PM Imran said that human resource development is a priority of his government and the country needs support in the education sector, science, technological cooperation and vocational training.

Imran Khan also acknowledged the role of economic assistance provided by Japan in social sector projects.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also extended invitation to his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe to visit Pakistan.

Japan's State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Qureshi discuss bilateral cooperation

Earlier, Kazuyuki Nakane met his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the Foreign Office said.



During the meeting, the two dignitaries discussed areas of cooperation including trade, investment, human resource development, and science and technology, Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal tweeted.

The visiting minister also highlighted the new opportunities in Pakistan for trade and investment.

Minister Nakane is set to hold meetings with high-level civil and military officials during his Pakistan visit.