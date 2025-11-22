Polish woman marries Pakistani man after social media friendship

Polish woman marries Pakistani man in Sargodha, Punjab. — Reporter

A Polish woman, who befriended a Pakistani man on social media, has converted to Islam and married him after arriving in Pakistan.

The woman — identified as Mangorzana — travelled to Punjab's Sargodha city after her friendship with Matiullah, who hails from the Manoor Hayat area of Bhalwal, soon turned into love.

Before marrying Matiullah in the family court of Judge Samar Hayat, the Polish woman converted to Islam and adopted the Islamic name Maryam.

The woman embraced Islam at the Jamia Masjid Hamid Shah, where religious scholar Qazi Nigah Mustafa Chishti officiated her conversion.

The Polish woman said that she had come to Pakistan of her own free will and accepted Islam by choice, and faced no pressure whatsoever.

She affirmed her desire to live with her husband, saying, "My marriage and my decision to embrace Islam are completely my own wishes."

This marks the second time this month that a foreign woman has married a Pakistani man after embracing Islam.

Earlier this month, an Indian Sikh woman embraced Islam and married a Pakistani citizen in the Sheikhupura district.

Police officials said that the woman — identified as Sarbjit Kaur from Jalandhar — arrived in Pakistan on November 4 to attend the 10-day festival marking the 556th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, founder of the Sikh faith.

They added the Indian woman developed a friendship with Farooqabad's Naseer Hussain on social media.

Their friendship soon turned into love, leading her to convert and marry the Pakistani youth.

During her appearance before a judicial magistrate in Sheikhupura, the Indian woman confirmed her conversion and marriage, with court records showing that Kaur adopted the name Noor.