CM Afridi assures Centre of his support, pledges to attend all federal meetings

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi speaks during a high-level meeting in Peshawar, October 20, 2025. — Screengrab via X/@PTIofficial

KP CM vows to attend National Security Council meeting.

CM Afridi calls for dialogue, revised National Action Plan.

KP police fully capable to fight terrorism: CM Afridi.



Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Sohail Afridi has apparently lowered his rhetoric against his political rivals as he assured the PML-N-led federal government of his support for the "sake of peace" in the country.

“I will attend a meeting of the National Security Committee,” the KP CM said in a statement on Saturday, adding that he would also participate in any meetings convened by the Centre to "speak up" for the rights of the province.

The ruling PML-N leaders have accused the KP chief minister of having sympathies for extremists due to his objections to counterterrorism operations in the province.

However, CM Afridi in today's statement, said he would cooperate with the federal government "for the sake of peace," emphasising that there would be no compromise on law and order.

"Terrorism has affected every sector of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Anyone who martyrs our soldiers is a terrorist," he added.

During today's meeting, the KP CM asserted that KP police were fully capable to deal with terrorists, saying that the Counter Terrorism Department "has made many sacrifices" in the fight against terrorism.

CM Afridi lamented the shortage of resources, which he said prompted the provincial government to slash development budgets to divert funds to law enforcement agencies.

On reports about his absence from a National Security Council (NSC) meeting after his election as the KP chief minister, Afridi said that the meeting was held to discuss matters related to wheat.

"I will now attend the National Security Council meeting. However, no such meeting has taken place since my arrival," added Afridi.

He also denied receiving an invitation to the National Finance Commission (NFC) meeting scheduled for December 4.

The Minister for Finance is set to chair the first meeting of the 11th NFC, which was formally constituted by President Asif Ali Zardari on August 22 to address critical fiscal matters between the federation and the provinces.

Meanwhile, CM Afridi urged a revision of the National Action Plan (NAP) to formulate a new and "comprehensive" strategy to deal with terrorism.

"Parliament and the federal government, in coordination with all, should make policies", he said, while urging for dialogue to resolve the multifaceted issues.

"Every problem can be solved through negotiations. Our leaders always emphasise dialogue," he added.

CM Afridi was elected KP CM on October 13 after firebrand Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur stepped down from the post.

At the time, PTI Secretary-General Salman Akram Raja said that Gandapur was asked by party leadership to leave the post after his government failed to distance itself from what he called "the federal government's flawed policies," especially those concerning the expulsion of Afghan citizens.