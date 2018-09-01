Bottles of alcohol contained oil, honey, says man arrested from Sharjeel Memon's room

KARACHI: A man arrested from Sharjeel Inam Memon’s hospital room in Karachi on Saturday said he is not the former Sindh information minister’s driver nor did the bottles found contain alcohol.



Muhammad Jam, who was one of the two men arrested from Memon’s hospital room, said, “I work for someone else and only came here for two days.”

Stating that he is unsure why he has been arrested, the suspect further said, “Police officials said there was honey and oil in the bottles of alcohol found in the hospital room.”

Police officials examined Memon’s room earlier today after bottles of alcohol, drugs and cigarettes were found from there during Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar’s surprise visit.

Following this, Memon was shifted to Karachi central jail after taking his blood samples and his hospital room was sealed.

Prisons DIG Nasir Aftab further said that two men were arrested from Memon’s room.

The DIG prisons said investigation into the matter was under way and police officials will also be probed.

Bottles of alcohol found from Memon's room. Photo: Geo News screengrab

SSP Police Omar Shahid while speaking to the media said a lab test will be conducted of the alcohol bottles found from Memon’s room.

“If a facility is declared a sub-jail then its responsibility lies with the police, however, inquiry will also be conducted against hospital administration,” the SSP Police said.

A case will be registered as per the law based on the evidence, he said.

CJP's surprise visit to Memon's hospital room

Earlier today, the chief justice made surprise visits to three private hospitals and examined the rooms of political prisoners.

As the chief justice entered the former Sindh information minister's room on the sixth floor of Karachi's Ziauddin Hospital, which had been declared sub-jail, no nurse or doctor was present.



According to eye-witnesses, the chief justice examined Memon's room for nearly three minutes and even questioned about the PPP leader's health.

Bottles of alcohol, drugs and cigarettes were found from Memon's room which the court staff confiscated.

The chief justice upon return to SC's Karachi Registry remarked, "I found three bottles of alcohol from Memon's room."