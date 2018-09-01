Virat Kohli rested from Asia Cup, Rohit Sharma to lead India

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli has been rested for the upcoming Asia Cup which will be held in the UAE. Photo: AFP

MUMBAI: Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli has been rested for the upcoming Asia Cup which will be held in the UAE.

The Indian squad will be led by Rohit Sharma with Shikhar Dhawan deputising, the Board of Control for Cricket in India confirmed.

According to the Indian selectors, Kohli has been rested following a straining tour of England.

“Considering the workload we have given Virat Kohli rest. He has been playing continuously for quite some time. We need to preserve some of our precious players who are playing all three formats, looking at that workload we have started with Virat, he will be rested for Asia Cup.”

The 2018 edition of the tournament will take place in the UAE at Dubai and Abu Dhabi, from September 15 to 28, with Pakistan taking on India on September 19.



This year's Asia Cup will feature India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan while the sixth team will be determined via a playoff that includes UAE, Hong Kong, Nepal, Singapore, Malaysia and Oman.

Indian squad for Asia Cup 2018

Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthk, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah