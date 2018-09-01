Will reach positive conclusion before presidential election: Aitzaz Ahsan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Aitzaz Ahsan on Saturday said he is confident that a positive conclusion will be reached on the issue of a joint presidential candidate.



Speaking to the media in Islamabad, Ahsan said, "Before the presidential election, a positive conclusion will be reached."



Further, Ahsan said that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, who has been fielded by the grand alliance of opposition parties except for PPP, is a "well-respected man."

“We have not raised any questions on his character,” Ahsan said.

“We will try to persuade Fazl to withdraw from the race for the office of the country's president in our favour,” the PPP leader added.

Ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has fielded Dr Arif Alvi as their presidential candidate.

Polling for the presidential election will be held on September 4.

The president is elected by an electoral college comprising members of the Senate, National Assembly, and the four provincial assemblies.

Voting is held through a secret ballot.