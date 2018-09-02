Islamabad rape case: police register case as medical report confirms sexual assault

The suspects blackmailed a 22-year-old woman by threatening to level allegations of indecency against her. Photo: Geo News

ISLAMABAD: The capital police on Sunday registered a rape case against four men after a medical report confirmed sexual assault on the complainant.



The alleged culprits — including two guards associated with a private security company and two employees of the City District Administration (CDA) — confessed to the heinous crime after their arrest.

The suspects blackmailed a 22-year-old woman by threatening to level allegations of indecency against her.

The identities of only two of the four suspects involved in the sexual assault — gardener Shiraz Kiyani and guard Murad Khan — were revealed. One of the two men who confessed abused the survivor, who, later, identified the spot of crime to the police as well.

The girl, who was allegedly assaulted, stated to the Police that it took her days to come out of the shock and finally decided to approach the Margalla Police.

The victim added she brought the matter on record so that no other woman could fall prey to these monsters, and wanted the culprits to be punished for their crime.