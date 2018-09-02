Railway Minister announces Mianwali-Rawalpindi train service from Sep 14

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed announced train service for Mianwali on Sunday, the ancestral city of Prime Minister Imran Khan.



The minister in a video statement said that Mianwali Express service will start from September 14, from Rawalpindi.

"The train will depart from 7am and will reach its destination in five hours. The train will depart for Rawalpindi at 2 pm," he said.

The railway minister said that additional facilities will be given to the people by the department.

Rashid, on the day, visited Tarnol railway station to inspect basic facilities being given to the people.