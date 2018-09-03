Three alleged rapists arrested, three flee in Bahawalpur, Sukkur, Lahore

Geo.tv/Files

CHISHTIAN: A first information report (FIR) was registered Sunday night after a young man allegedly raped his minor cousin here in the Bahawalpur district, police confirmed.



The FIR was filed under the name of the survivor's father.

The sexual assault occurred in an area on the outskirts of Chak 22, Gujiani, wherein a man, 18, raped his 14-year-old paternal cousin with mental illness and fled.



The survivor of the sexual attack was transferred to a local hospital for a medical test, a report of which is due in two days. Police said raids to search for the alleged rapist were underway.



Lahore suspect arrested

A young man reportedly attempted to rape the minor daughter of a labourer last night here in Raiwind area, authorities said, adding that the suspect was arrested and an FIR filed.



The alleged rapist was identified as Nasir, police said.



Police were called after neighbours rushed to help the eight-year-old survivor after her cry for help.

Sukkur kidnapping, rape

Four sexual predators kidnapped a teenage girl last night in Sukkur's Salehpat locality and gang-raped her, police confirmed, adding that two of them were apprehended.

The 13-year-old survivor's father filed an FIR with the police, following which the arrests were made. Raids were being conducted to search for the two other rapists who managed to escape.

The minor girl was moved to a local hospital, where she was undergoing a medical test, the report of which is due in two days.