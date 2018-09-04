Ehsan Mani elected PCB chairman

LAHORE: Former International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Ehsan Mani has been elected as the new chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).



Mani was elected unopposed at a special meeting of the Board of Governors held at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The meeting was chaired by the Election Commissioner for PCB Justice (retd) Syed Afzal Haider.

Last month, Prime Minister Imran Khan had nominated Mani as a member of PCB’s governing board.

Mani will serve as the chairman of Pakistan's cricketing body for the next three years.

On August 20, Najam Sethi resigned from his post as chairman, almost four years after he took over the reins of the cricket board and oversaw the return of international cricket to Pakistan.

Sethi was nominated to the Board of Governors of the PCB (as per the Pakistan Cricket Board Constitution of 2014 approved by the ICC and Supreme Court of Pakistan) by ousted premier Nawaz Sharif from 2014-2017 and then again from 2017- 2020 by former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Who is Ehsan Mani?

Mani, born in Rawalpindi, became ICC President in June 2003. He was nominated for the position by the PCB, whom he represented at the ICC from 1989 until 1996.

In 1996 he was elected by all countries to the position of Chairman of the ICC Finance and Marketing Committee, a position he held until the Committee was dissolved in June 2002 when he took over as Vice-President of the ICC Executive Board.

Mani has served on a number of ICC Committees, including the Chairman's Advisory Committee, set up to advise Lord Cowdrey and Sir Clyde Walcott during their tenures.

He also worked on the Rules Review Committee and the Governance and Organisation Committee.

He was also the PCB's representative on the organising committee of the 1996 ICC Cricket World Cup in Pakistan, India and Sri Lanka, and was a member of the ICC Cricket World Cup Advisory Committee for the 1999 tournament in England.

A Chartered Accountant by profession and long-time UK resident, Mani is on the Board of a number of UK companies, which include banking and real estate. His financial expertise was used to good effect when playing a major role in the sale of ICC media rights in 2000; negotiations which achieved a guaranteed income of $550 million for international cricket, up to and including the ICC Cricket World Cup 2007.

He played cricket for the Rawalpindi Club from 1959 to 1965 as a left-arm fast medium bowler and a right-handed batsman alongside a number of players who went on to earn international honours before leaving for England to further his studies.