PM will be chief guest at Defence and Martyrs Day ceremony at GHQ: Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan will be the chief guest at Defence and Martyr’s Day ceremony on September 6.



“Prime Minister Imran Khan will grace ‘Defence and Martyrs Day’ ceremony on September 6 at GHQ as chief guest,” Chaudhry tweeted.



Last month, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor said the nation’s martyrs and their families will be remembered and honoured on Defence and Martyrs Day 2018.

Speaking at an ISPR planning conference, Major General Ghafoor said the Ministry of Information and the military’s media wing are coordinating to pay tribute to the martyrs and their sacrifices on the occasion of Defence and Martyrs Day.

The conference was also informed that the main ceremony of the day would be held at General Headquarters and broadcast live.