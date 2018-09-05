COAS pays tribute to martyrs and their families

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.—File Photo

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday paid rich tributes to the martyrs and their families who have given countless sacrifices for safeguarding the country.



"The death of a martyr is the life of the nation. Salute to the martyrs of Pakistan and their families," the army chief said in a message released on social media by the Inter-Services Public Relations.

The ISPR also released a promotional video on Twitter along with the army chief's message.

The army chief's message came a day before Pakistan celebrates Defence Day on September 6 to mark the 53rd anniversary of the 1965 war with India and the sacrifices of the Pakistan armed forces who fought valiantly to defend the homeland.



On September 6, 1965, Indian forces violated the international border and attacked Pakistan at midnight. The enemy had code-named the operation 'Riddle 11'. At such a critical time, a limited contingent of the Pakistan Army intercepted the enemy advance at Bambanwala Ravi Bediyan (BRB) Canal. This was the same BRB canal where Major Raja Aziz Bhatti embraced martyrdom among many others defending the motherland.

The day is celebrated across Pakistan every year to pay tribute to the sacrifices of the the soldiers who fought valiantly and martyrs who laid down their lives to protect the motherland.