NAB approves inquiry against defence minister, Speaker Sindh Assembly, Mayor Karachi

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau has approved action against defence minister Pervez Khatak, Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani and Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar, an official notification said on Wednesday.

Chairman NAB Javed Iqbal presided over an executive board session, in which he gave approval for inquiry for 14 different cases.

According to the notification, the authority gave approval for inquiry against Khattak, however, no details were present.

The notification stated that approval for action against several others was also given, including famous industrialist Iqbal Z Ahmed.

The session also approved filing of reference against Vice Chancellor Abdulwali Khan University Dr Ahsan Ali and former KP minister Nawabzada Mahmood Zeb.

NAB also approved filing of reference against former Balochistan food minister Izhar Hussain.

Chairman NAB said that solving mega corruption cases is the priority and they are following the policy of ‘accountability for everyone’.