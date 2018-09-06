Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Sep 06 2018
Shoaib Akhtar resigns from post of adviser to PCB chairman

Thursday Sep 06, 2018

LAHORE: Former Pakistani speedster Shoaib Akhtar on Thursday resigned from the post of adviser to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman.

“This is to announce that I have resigned from the post of adviser to the chairman PCB effective immediately,” Akhtar tweeted.

The former star cricketer was appointed as the adviser to former PCB chairman Najam Sethi in February this year.

Akhtar's resignation comes two days after former International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Ehsan Mani was elected as the new PCB chairman.

Mani replaced Sethi who resigned from his post as PCB chairman on August 20.

