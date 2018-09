PML-N leaders meet Nawaz, Maryam in Adiala jail

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Captain (retd) Safdar. Photo: File

RAWALPINDI: Senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders and Sharif family members met incarcerated former premier Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Captain (retd) Safdar in Adiala Jail on Thursday.

Thursday has been allotted by jail authorities as the day for visitors seeking to meet Nawaz, Maryam and Capt (retd) Safdar. However, visitors are not allowed after 4pm.

Khawaja Asif, Tariq Fatemi, Javed Hashmi and Khurram Dastgir were among PML-N leaders who met the former premier in prison today.

Pervaiz Rashid, Daniyal Aziz and Rana Fazal also met Nawaz.

Nawaz and Maryam are currently serving their prison terms at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, after the former premier was sentenced to a total of 11 years in prison while his daughter was sentenced to eight years in a corruption reference in July.