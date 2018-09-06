PCB appoints Grant Bradburn as fielding coach

Bradburn was earlier serving as the head coach of Scotland national team. Photo: PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) appointed Grant Bradburn as fielding coach of the national team on a full-time basis for a period of three years.



Bradburn will be with the national team from the Asia Cup 2018 scheduled in the United Arab Emirates.

The newly appointed fielding coach said, “It is a great honor to be joining Pakistan Cricket Team and their high-quality coaching staff. I have seen the progress that has been made under Mickey Arthur and the opportunity to work with a leading full member team on the rise in world cricket is a real privilege.”

Bradburn was earlier serving as the head coach of Scotland national team. Under his coaching, Scotland marked its famous one-day international victory over England in June.

During his four years as head coach, Scotland achieved their most successful run in history. They won their first-ever game in an ICC global event, against Hong Kong in 2016, and they won their first ever one-day international against a Test nation when they beat Zimbabwe last June.

Steve Rixon had been Pakistan’s fielding coach before departed in June.

The newly-appointed fielding coach said that he saw the impressive changes instilled by Coach Mickey Arthur in the Pakistan team, noticeably with the physical stature and fielding abilities of Pakistan’s players.

“I look forward to adding my experience to the players and staff, while being an integral part of the exciting and dominant team, Team Pakistan is becoming,” he added.