COAS vows to avenge blood being shed on border

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday vowed to avenge the blood being shed on the border of the country.



General Bajwa said so while addressing the main ceremony with regard to Defence and Martyrs Day at General Headquarters, Rawalpindi.

The COAS said that today was a day of solidarity with martyrs of Pakistan and that they all were united for the defence of the motherland.

He said that September 6 was an important day in the country's history and that they had learnt a lot from the 1965 and 1971 wars.

"Our forces and nation have rendered sacrifices in the war against terrorism," General Bajwa said. "Our houses, schools and leaders were attacked. Efforts were made to weaken us internally."

Noting that more than 70,000 Pakistanis were martyred and injured in this war, the army chief vowed to collectively fight this menace of terrorism.

He said that enlightened nations do not forget their martyrs, adding, "We will avenge the blood flowing on the border."

General Bajwa said the country passed through a very difficult phase during the past two decades and the war is still continued.

He also stressed on the need for continuity of democracy in the country. The army chief also paid a tribute to the Kashmiri brethren for their struggle for right to self-determination.