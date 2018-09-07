Would have liked to take Kohli's wicket: Hasan Ali

LAHORE: Pakistani fast bowler Hasan Ali says, he would have liked to take Indian captain Virat Kohli's wicket during the upcoming Asia Cup.



Speaking to media at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Ali said, “I am definitely going to miss bowling at him. It's natural that every young bowler would like to have his wicket.”

The Indian skipper has been rested for the upcoming Asia Cup, following a straining tour of England.

“Virat Kohli is a very good player. Everybody knows that he is a match-winner. Though India are still a good side, his absence is going to be an advantage for us. He can drive his team out of pressure anytime and any newcomer won't be good enough to handle the pressure,” Ali said.

Pakistan and India are set to face each other on September 19 in the Asia Cup for the first time since the Champions Trophy final in 2017.

The arch-rivals are scheduled to battle at least twice in the tournament and if both reach the final, then they will have played each other three times in the UAE.

However, the 24-year is optimistic that he will take Kohli's wicket the next time they face each other.

"It's okay if he is not coming ... I will look for him the next time. I wasn't targeting Kohli only. We are not going to play only against India as there are other teams [in the tournament] as well,” he said.

Ali added, “Our main focus is the entire tournament rather than winning one game and losing others. We have to beat other teams and try to win the tournament."

On the subject of his fitness, the fast bowler said, he is fit.

"People might be comparing my fitness results with Kohli, but he is fitter anyway," he said.

"He is a world class player, he is our senior and a legend. There is nothing like I am competing with him, but I have enhanced my focus to be fitter which is anyway required for me. As a youngster, you have to look after yourself properly and keep yourself fit," Ali added.

He further added, "I want to play Test cricket and that's my ambition. Similarly like my T20I and ODI performance, I want to carry on my good work in Tests as well and with my fitness, I can go long way with it."



The 2018 edition of Asia Cup will take place in UAE from September 15 to 28 and will feature India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Hong Kong.