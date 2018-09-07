Canada revises travel advisory for Pakistan

Canadian flag. Photo: AFP/ File

TORONTO: The Canadian government has revised its travel advisory for Pakistan and removed Islamabad from the list of “avoid non-essential travel” cities.

According to a press release by the Global Affairs Department, it has been observed that there is a decrease in risk level for Canadians to travel to Islamabad.

The Pakistani high commissioner had impressed upon the Canadian authorities to revise the advisory for Pakistan as the security situation in the country had improved significantly.

In the first step towards that direction, the Canadian government informed about excluding Islamabad from the “avoid non-essential travel” category and said that further steps will be taken in the light of the evolving security situation.