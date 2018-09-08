PM Khan's sons Sulaiman Isa, Qasim reach Islamabad

KARACHI/ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan's sons reached Islamabad on Saturday morning.



PM Khan's two sons, Sulaiman Isa Khan and Qasim Khan, have come from London — where they reside with their mother, the premier's former wife Jemima Goldsmith — and will stay in Pakistan for four days.



According to sources, Sulaiman and Qasim will stay at Imran's Bani Gala residence.

It is their first visit after their father took oath as the country's premier.

PM Khan meeting his son at his official residence. Photo: Geo News

The two boys did not attend their father's oath-taking ceremony as the prime minister of Pakistan over his direction.



On August 18, before the cricketer-turned-politician assumed office, Goldsmith had said: "The boys are very sad not to be there but IK was adamant that they should not come."

In response to criticism that the two junior Khans were vacationing in Scotland instead of attending the oath-taking ceremony, the premier's ex-spouse clarified: "They wanted to be there. Their father asked them not to come."

"May the sons be proud of their father's work as the prime minister of a country that needs lots of dedication and work", she had added.