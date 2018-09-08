Pak-China ties based on convergence of views, mutual respect: Chinese FM

RAWALPINDI: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Saturday said the relationship between Pakistan and China is based on convergence of views and mutual respect, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).



The statement was made at the Chinese foreign minister's meeting with the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Appreciating professionalism of Pakistan Army, the ISPR said, Yi said the world should acknowledge Pakistan’s efforts towards regional peace and stability.

He appreciated security provided to CPEC and said that China believes in inclusive prosperity.

On the occasion, General Bajwa thanked the Chinese foreign minister for his visit and continued Chinese support to Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan has suffered from global contestation, but it was poised to claim its rightful place in the comity of nations through commitment to peace and stability both within and without.

The Chinese foreign minister was accompanied by China's Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing and other delegates.