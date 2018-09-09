Friendship with China a cornerstone of Pakistan's foreign policy: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday that the friendship with China is a cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy and his government is committed to the implementation of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).



In a meeting with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who is on an official visit to Pakistan, the prime minister thanked Foreign Minister Yi for the good wishes of Chinese leadership.

The Chinese State Councilor headed a high-level delegation including three vice ministers.

The state councilor congratulated the prime minister on his assumption of the office and expressed best wishes from the Chinese leadership for the new government.

He conveyed the desire of Chinese leadership to work with the new government for further enhancing the strategic partnership between Pakistan and China.

Wang Yi underscored the significance of China-Pakistan relationship, which served as a model of friendship in interstate relations.

The foreign minister emphasized on the significance of CPEC for the mutual benefit of the people of both countries.

He also conveyed the invitation of Premier Li Keqiang for an official visit to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The prime minister thanked Chinese Premier Li Keqiang for his congratulatory telephone call and for his message of support to the new government.

He also thanked the Chinese premier for the invitation to visit China and looked forward to his visit and meetings with the Chinese leadership.

During the meeting, both the sides discussed the regional situation and global issues.