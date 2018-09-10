LHC withdraws contempt notice issued to Ahsan Iqbal

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday withdraws a contempt notice issued to former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal.



According to the petition, Iqbal had used contemptuous terms for judges. The petitioner's lawyer Azhar Siddiqui had stated that it was the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority's (PEMRA) duty to keep a check on contemptuous speeches.

As the hearing went under way, Justice Masood Jahangir noted that the respondent was not part of the present government. Justice Mahmood added that the new government had recently taken charge and could not improve things immediately.

Accepting a written apology submitted by Iqbal, the court let off the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader with a warning.

Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi advised Iqbal to adopt good behaviour during court proceedings.



"You should be a role model for your people," Justice Atir Mahmood remarked.

In response, Iqbal said he was grateful to the court. "I will be more careful in the future," he said.

Justice Naqvi further said that Iqbal could still contribute to the country's progress. "You should make positive contributions for the country. The politics of opposing one another should now come to an end."