Treason case: LHC issues bailable arrest warrant for Abbasi

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday issued a bailable arrest warrant for former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for failing to appear before the court in a treason case.



A three-judge bench of the LHC, headed by Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi, was hearing the petition today.

As the hearing went under way, Justice Naqvi expressed his displeasure at Abbasi's absence from the proceedings.

The petition, lodged earlier by Advocate Azhar Siddiqui, alleged that Abbasi shared crucial details of the National Security Council meeting with Nawaz following his statements on the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and also claimed that by leaking details of the NSC, Abbasi has committed high treason.

The petitioner had argued that the controversial interview had dented the country’s image and sovereignty and alleged that Abbasi supported Nawaz in the matter. The petitioner further prayed upon the court to order a treason trial against the three respondents.

In July, the Lahore High Court had decided to adjourn the hearing till after the general elections.