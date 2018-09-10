Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Sep 10 2018
PTI leader apologises for factually incorrect tweet

Monday Sep 10, 2018

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahram Khan Tarakai on Monday apologised for a factually incorrect tweet. 

Tarakai, who is the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa minister of local government, elections, and rural development had been earlier criticised on social media platforms after he had tweeted unverified information.  

Yesterday, the PTI leader had tweeted an excerpt from an English newspaper that said Quaid-e-Azam had asked the public to contribute funds at the time of partition. 

Taking to twitter today, Tarakai wrote: 'A tweet was deleted from my TL because of factual inaccuracies. The error is regretted.'

