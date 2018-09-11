Faisalabad beat Lahore in Qalandars cricket tournament

Faisalabad Qalandars. — Geo News

LAHORE: Opening batsman Tariq Nawaz scored the first century of Lahore Qalandars’ player development program cricket tournament on Monday, but his unbeaten 100 went in vain as Mohammad Faizan helped Faisalabad Qalandars successfully chase a target of 188 against Lahore Qalandars.



Tariq smashed four 6s and stroked 12 shots to fence for his 70-ball 100, which helped Lahore Qalandars post 187/2 in 20 overs.

However, a brilliant knock by Faisalabad Qalandars’ duo of Mohammad Faizan and Sikandar Khan helped their team reach the target on 5th delivery of last over for the loss of 7 wickets.

Faizan scored 83 off 48 with the help of four 6s and 10 boundaries while Sikandar Khan scored a quick 44 off 20 balls.

Rawalpindi Qalandars. — Geo News

Earlier, a quick-fire half century by Sohail Akhtar and magical bowling by Asad Rafique guided Rawalpindi Qalandars in an important match of the tournament at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Monday.

Sohail Akhtar smashed four 6s and seven strokes to boundary for his 43-ball 76.

Akhtar’s innings helped Rawalpindi Qalandars post 169/6 in 20 overs. Rawalpindi’s innings was boosted by Tahir Baig towards end, who scored an unbeaten 33 off 20.

In response, Gujranwala Qalandars was bowled out for 127 in 19th over as Asad Rafique sent four Gujranwala batsmen back to pavilion. Usaid Amin, with 42 against his name, was top scorer for his side.