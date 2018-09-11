Modi expresses grief over Kulsoom Nawaz's death

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed profound grief over the demise of former first lady Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, who passed away earlier in the day after battling cancer for over a year.



"It is with profound grief that I learnt of the sad demise of Begum Sahiba," Modi said in a letter written to former premier and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif.

The Indian premier conveyed his deepest condolences to the Sharif family.

"I pray to the Almighty to grant eternal peace to Begum Sahiba and strength to you and the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss," the letter read further.

"I would always cherish memories of my interaction with her."

Indian Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj also conveyed her heartfelt condolences to the Sharif family in a Twitter post on Tuesday.

"I am sorry to know about the sad demise of Mrs. Kulsoom Nawaz," she said. "My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. May her soul rest in peace."







