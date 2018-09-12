Nawaz had refused to be released on parole: sources

ISLAMABAD: Incarcerated PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif had refused to submit a request to be released on parole following his wife's death, sources informed Geo News on Wednesday.



According to information received from sources privy to the matter, Nawaz had refused to sign the parole request. Maryam had also supported her father's decision, sources further said.

The deposed prime minister — imprisoned at the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi after he was found guilty in the Avenfield Properties corruption reference — had refused to be released on parole, stating that the damage had already been done.

However, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and Nawaz's brother, Shehbaz Sharif, had insisted that his brother should opt for his legal right of being released on parole.

Following Nawaz's persistent refusal to submit parole papers, Shehbaz submitted the request on his behalf.

Begum Kulsoom Nawaz passed away on September 11, 2018, in London. She was receiving treatment for lymphoma at Harley Street Clinic.