Funeral prayers for Begum Kulsoom Nawaz to be held on Friday

LAHORE: The funeral prayers for former first lady Begum Kulsoom Nawaz will be offered on Friday at Sharif Medical City in Jati Umra, a spokesperson for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) said.



The funeral prayers will be offered at 5pm on Friday, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said.

An earlier statement by the PML-N spokesperson had also stated that the former first lady's Rasm-e-Qul will be held in Jati Umra on Sunday, September 16, between Asr and Maghrib prayers.

Begum Kulsoom passed away in London on Tuesday after battling cancer for more than a year. She is survived by her husband and four children; Maryam, Asma, Hassan, and Hussain.

The former first lady was under treatment at London’s Harley Street Clinic since June 2017. She was placed on life support after her health deteriorated a day before her death.