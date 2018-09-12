Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Sep 12 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Funeral prayers for Begum Kulsoom Nawaz to be held on Friday

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday Sep 12, 2018

Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, wife of former premier Nawaz Sharif, passed away in London on Tuesday after battling cancer for more than a year. — Geo News FILE

LAHORE: The funeral prayers for former first lady Begum Kulsoom Nawaz will be offered on Friday at Sharif Medical City in Jati Umra, a spokesperson for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) said.

The funeral prayers will be offered at 5pm on Friday, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said.

Punjab govt decides to extend Nawaz, Maryam's parole by three days

Former premier, his daughter and Capt (retd) Safdar have been released on parole for Begum Kulsoom's funeral

An earlier statement by the PML-N spokesperson had also stated that the former first lady's Rasm-e-Qul will be held in Jati Umra on Sunday, September 16, between Asr and Maghrib prayers.

Begum Kulsoom passed away in London on Tuesday after battling cancer for more than a year. She is survived by her husband and four children; Maryam, Asma, Hassan, and Hussain.

The former first lady was under treatment at London’s Harley Street Clinic since June 2017. She was placed on life support after her health deteriorated a day before her death.

Comments

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM