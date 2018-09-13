Jhang man allegedly douses ex-wife with acid over child custody battle

Geo.tv/Files

JHANG: A man allegedly threw acid on his former spouse Wednesday night here in the city's Kalasan Colony, authorities confirmed.

According to police, the suspect — identified as Tauqeer — and his former wife were fighting a child custody battle since their separation some time back.



Earlier in the day, when the suspect's ex-wife left her residence with her mother, Tauqeer intercepted them and doused her in acid. He also fled the scene of the crime, effectively evading arrest.



The survivor was moved to the district headquarters (DHQ) hospital, police said.