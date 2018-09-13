Pakistan Air Force chief honoured with ‘Turkish Legion Of Merit’ award

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan was honoured with Turkey’s top military award, the Turkish Legion of Merit, in recognition of his services for promoting defence ties between the two countries.



The PAF chief was honoured at a ceremony held at the Turkish Air Force headquarters in Ankara.

He was also presented a guard of honour upon arrival at the the Turkish Air Force headquarters.

Later, the PAF chief called on Turkish Air Force Commander General Hasan Kucukakyuz.

The dignitaries discussed matters related to professional interests.

During the meeting, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid thanked the Turkish government for the award and said that the two countries enjoy brotherly ties.

Meanwhile, General Hasan lauded the level of defence and security cooperation between both the countries.

Both the dignitaries agreed to further enhance and expand mutual collaboration and defence ties between the two countries and particularly their air forces.