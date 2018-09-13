SHC criticises police for not being able to quickly recover missing children

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court criticised police on performance in missing children case after being informed that only one out of 23 missing children has been recovered.



During the hearing over petitions filed for the recovery of children, the deputy inspector general for crime branch appeared before the two-member bench and said that a team was constituted on orders from Sindh IGP Syed Kaleem Imam, following which one girl was rescued.

To this, the judges hearing the petitions expressed anger over police’s performance remarking that their investigation process was extremely slow.

The court also expressed lack of confidence over the team formed on directives of IGP Sindh, observing that a new team be constituted under the leadership of DIG.

Furthermore, the court ordered that the DIG should appear in court till all the missing children are found and issued directives for the appearance of IGP Sindh in the next hearing.

A report on the matter was also sought within three weeks.

During the course of eight months, between January 1 and August 31, 151 cases of children going missing were reported. Out of the count, 135 were solved, while investigation is said to be under way in the 16 other cases.

Former Sindh IGP Amjad Javed Saleemi has expressed suspicion, saying there are a few gangs that kidnap children and break their limbs to make them beg.