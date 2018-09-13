PM expected to make first foreign visit to Saudi Arabia next week

Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to make his first official visit to Saudi Arabia next week, sources informed Geo News on Thursday, September 13, 2018. Photo: Geo News file

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to make his first official visit to Saudi Arabia next week, sources informed Geo News on Thursday.

According to information received, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in contact with Saudi officials for the prime minister's visit.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have shared close ties.

On August 12, Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz congratulated PM Imran on his victory. The Saudi king also extended goodwill for the development and welfare of the people of Pakistan.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has expressed the Kingdom's interest in investing heavily in a bid to strengthen its trade ties with Pakistan.



In the recent past, Prime Minister Imran said that bilateral ties between the two countries would be further strengthened, adding that the leaders of both countries would also visit each other’s country soon in this regard.

