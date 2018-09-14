PM Imran inaugurates Mianwali Railcar, Rawalpindi Express

MIANWALI: Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated Mianwali Railcar and Rawalpindi Express on Friday.



"We recovered land worth Rs100 billion from the land mafia," the premier said while addressing the inauguration ceremony. He lamented that large areas have been illegally occupied.

The premier said, "We want to spend public money on people's welfare."

Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurating Mianwali Railcar and Rawalpindi Express at a ceremony in PM Office

PM Imran also apprised the gathering about railway reforms. "The railway system currently in use is the same as that introduced by British rulers."

"We can repay our loans by selling railway land in Karachi," he added.

According to a statement issued by the Pakistan Railways, the Mianwali Rail Car consists of nine passenger coaches. The manufacturing cost of the rail car was Rs8.5 million, the statement added.

Mianwali Rail Car will be operational from today. The train will depart from Kundian for Rawalpindi at 7am and depart from Rawalpindi for Kundian at 6pm daily, the statement said.

An online facility is available for passengers to book their seats.