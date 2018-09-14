Can't connect right now! retry
Law minister refuses to comment on Musharraf’s treason case

Friday Sep 14, 2018

PESHAWAR: Minister for Law and Justice Farogh Naseem refused to comment over treason case against former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf, during a meeting of Task Force on Civil Service Reforms on Friday.

While chairing the meeting, Naseem was asked questions regarding the former president, to which the law minister said he would not comment.

“I have said in the past to not ask me a question on this [Musharraf trial]. I will keep on responding no comment,” said Nassem. 

General (retd) Musharraf is accused of unlawfully suspending the Constitution and imposing emergency in 2007.

During Friday’s meeting, the law minister also spoke on accountability and civil laws, saying there was a need for big changes in the legislation.

He also informed the meeting that changes were being made to deal with civil cases at the earliest and said that three recommendations have been prepared to provide the public better justice.

The taskforce was approved on August 28 to oversee reforms in civil law and National Accountability Bureau laws. 

