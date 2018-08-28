Cabinet approves taskforce for changes in NAB, civil laws

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Tuesday approved a taskforce to oversee reforms in civil law and National Accountability Bureau laws, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said.

Addressing a press conference after a cabinet meeting, Fawad said Law Minister Farogh Naseem will head the taskforce to bring about "effective" NAB laws.

The session was chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan at PM House to discuss a nine-point agenda.

In addition, committees have also been formed to oversee formation of a new Southern Punjab province, FATA, as well related to creation of 10 millions jobs and building five million houses.

The South Punjab committee comprises Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and PTI leader Khusro Bakhtiar, and will also contact Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz in this regard.



In addition, the committee on FATA will be responsible for overseeing matters related to the former agency's merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A taskforce has also been created to ensure implementation of a woman's share in inheritance, Chaudhry said.

He also announced the commencement of a tree plantation drive, saying 1.5 million trees will be planted on September 2.

Chaudhry also commented on the PM's use of helicopter, saying that he had googled the cost of the use of helicopter for PM's commute, suggesting the newsmen to themselves look for it using the search engine.

Imran Khan is prime minister, the minister said, questioning would he (PM) travel through a taxi.

During his appearance on a TV show a day earlier, Chaudhry had defended PM Khan's use of chopper saying that it only costs Rs55 per kilometre.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday vowed to introduce reforms to enhance tax collection in a week’s time, increase the tax base, and improve governance to boost foreign investment.



“We will do all within our means to stand up on our own feet. We cannot continue to live on loans and still yearn for dignity,” he said during his maiden speech in the Senate.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has embarked upon a cost-cutting austerity drive to slash its expenses. The measures are aimed at giving a clear message to all that the money of the taxpayers is not meant for ostentatious lifestyle of the rulers, but for spending on the welfare of the people, he said.

“We are working on a plan to increase our tax base, improve governance, bring in foreign investment and generate revenue,” PM Imran shared, adding that the government aims to improve FBR’s performance.