Lahore Qalandars defeat Faisalabad to win Players Development Programme

LAHORE: Lahore Qalandars outclassed Faisalabad Qalandars by nine wickets to win the final of the Players Development Programme Tournament.



Chasing a target of 176, Lahore was handed a good start as openers Bilal Irshad and Tariq Nawaz added a quick 49 for the first wicket.

After Irshad fell for 20, Nawaz and Shehzad Ali kept piling the runs, adding 127 runs for the second wicket to help Lahore Qalandars reach the target with 10 balls remaining.

Ali smashed two sixes and hit 12 boundaries for his 87 off 50 deliveries while Nawaz added 66 from 47 deliveries with the help of five sixes and two boundaries.

Earlier, Faisalabad had failed to get the start they was looking for after winning the toss, as both their openers failed to score big and returned to the pavilion with only 25 on board.

However, Shafqatullah and Sikandar Khan brought Faisalabad back into the game with 80 runs for the third wicket partnership.

This was followed by Raees Butt chipping in with 31 and Azmul Haq scoring 24 to help Faisalabad to post 175 in their 20 overs.