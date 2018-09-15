Fake news: Sheikh Rasheed not allowed to attend mother’s funeral during jail term

As the issue of fake news being spread in every part of the world is gaining strength, Pakistani politics has also come in its folds.



Recently, a news made rounds on social media regarding Minister for Railway Sheikh Rasheed not being allowed to attend his mother’s funeral when he was in jail during Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Nawaz Sharif tenure in 1997-1999.

However the fake news was countered after an interview video went viral on social media, showing Rasheed with his mother during her last days.

In the interview, Rasheed said he was en route for a rally in Sialkot when he got to know about his mother's condition getting critical at PIMS hospital. He added Nawaz then sent a helicopter to a stadium in which Rasheed flew to PIMS to see his mother, who passed away shortly after.

Rasheed, chief of Awami Muslim League, took charge of the country’s railway ministry following General Elections 2018 on July 25.