Suspect flees in clumsy Rawalpindi escape in front of policemen

RAWALPINDI: A suspected dacoit fled from under the nose of Rawalpindi policemen in a clumsy escape exposing the incompetence of law enforcement personnel.



Shafeeq, a police official, was shot and injured by a head constable when he opened fire at the fleeing suspect.

Policemen had arrested two suspected dacoits and recovered a pistol from them when a citizen present on the scene started making a video on his phone. The head constable, surprisingly, focused his attention towards the camera to brag about his recent ‘feat’.

The suspect sensing the divergence of the head constable's attention, started his bike and managed to flee. The head constable fired two untargeted shots at the absconding suspect one of which hit another policeman (Shafeeq).

The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital while the police have started its search for the absconder.