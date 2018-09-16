Peace in Pakistan not possible without stability in Afghanistan, says Afridi

The minister was addressing an FC passing out parade in Shabqadar. Photo: Geo News

ISLAMABAD: State Interior Miniter Shahriyar Afridi said on Sunday that peace in Pakistan is not possible without stability in Afghanistan.



Afridi said that the entire nation is proud of the sacrifices given by the FC personnel and the government will further strengthen the FC under his directions.

The minister was addressing an FC passing out parade in Shabqadar.

He said that Pakistan wants to create harmonious relations with the neighbours on the basis of equality, adding that the government will give maximum support to the institutions under its 100-day plan.

The state minister's statement came after Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi's visit to Afghanistan.

The foreign minister visited Kabul for a one-day visit where he met with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah along with other senior Afghan government functionaries.

Speaking to Geo News after having met the Afghan leadership, the foreign minister said, "Today's visit to Kabul remained very advantageous. I understand that the clouds of fear have faded away."

He said that both the countries had decided to strengthen contacts and further the reconciliation process. "We have come here for the betterment of the people of both countries and we will have to deal with mutual challenges together."

Qureshi said he had finalised a few things with the Afghan president, chief executive and foreign minister. The minister said that President Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah will visit Pakistan in October.

Following his meeting with Chief Executive Abdullah, the foreign minister said the Afghan economic commission will be visiting next month and the next round of talks between the two countries would also be held in October.



