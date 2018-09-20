Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Sep 20 2018
By
Web Desk

PM’s friends not being given govt portfolios: Naeemul Haque

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 20, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan’s special assistant Naeemul Haque on Thursday said the impression that the premier’s friends are being given government portfolios is wrong.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader took to Twitter and said he is one of the five founding members of the party.

“I joined politics in 1984 with Tehrik-e-Istaqlal and contested 1988 NA elections from Karachi and am one of the five original founders of PTI,” he asserted.

Haque’s statement comes days after PM Imran’s close friend, Zulfi Bukhari, was appointed as special assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development.

As the special assistant to the prime minister, Bukhari will have the status of a state minister and his appointment has drawn widespread criticism.

Comments

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM