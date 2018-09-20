Chaudhry denies Nawaz was released under a 'deal'

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry Thursday denied any 'deal' behind the release of Nawaz Sharif saying that the former premier was out on bail, but the case against him had not concluded.



Speaking at a press conference here, the minister said that Pakistani courts were fully independent. "Question is there are two systems in the country; one for petty criminals and other for bigwigs, this should be changed."

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan did not have personal enmity with the former premier and his daughter Maryam.

Former premier Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Captain (retd) Mohammad Safdar were released from Adiala prison Wednesday evening after the Islamabad High Court suspended their sentences in the Avenfield corruption reference.

A two-member bench, comprising Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, gave the judgment on petitions filed by the three convicts challenging the Avenfield verdict against them. The sentences will remain suspended till the final adjudication of the appeals filed by the petitioners.



Chaudhry also put to rest the rumours suggesting that Nawaz was released on the insistence of some foreign country.



"No country asked [the government] for Nawaz Sharif's release," he said. "Nawaz is not such an important figure that Saudi Arabia would speak for him."

The minister said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was an independent institution and the government did not control it.

He, however, said that they had been looking into the flaws in the NAB's prosecution, which he said would be addressed.

Chaudhry further explained that they had placed the name of the former premier on Exit Control List (ECL), so that they might not have to search for him.

"Neither there would be a deal, nor any relaxation would be given," he said, with regard to the cases against Nawaz and his family.

In a clear reference to Adiala prison, the minister remarked, "Nawaz Sharif will be taken to the place, where he was a few days back."

He said their actual aim was to bring back looted wealth of the country.