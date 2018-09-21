Pakistan elected member of IAEA's board of governors

Pakistan has been elected as a member International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) Board of Governors on Thursday, Radio Pakistan reported.



A Pakistani delegation led by Chairman Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) Muhammad Naeem attended the IAEA's meeting in Vienna, Austria where the election was held.

“This is a recognition of Pakistan’s contributions in the peaceful use of nuclear technology and also a diplomatic achievement of the country,” a statement released by PAEC spokesperson Shahid Riaz Khan said.

Of the agency's 170 member countries, the board consists of 35 members out of which 11 are elected to the IAEA's board of governors every two years.

The IAEA is an international organization that seeks to promote peaceful use of nuclear energy and inhibit its use for any military purpose, including nuclear weapons.