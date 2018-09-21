ASF confiscates Pakistan ten-pin team’s bowling balls at Islamabad airport

ISLAMABAD: Airport officials confiscated balls from Pakistan's ten-pin bowling team at the Islamabad International Airport on Friday.



The eight-member team was scheduled to board a flight to Bangkok, where it will participate in the World Tour Championship 2018.

According to team member Aijaz-ur-Rehman, the bowling balls were snatched by airport personnel despite the team holding a valid No Objection Certificate (NOC) issued by the government.

"How will we participate in the championship without the bowling balls?" Rehman exclaimed in an exclusive conversation with Geo News.

Soon after the incident was reported by Geo News, the Airport Security Force (ASF) allowed the bowling balls to be sent through cargo.

Further, four players of the squad missed their flight to Bangkok. "We will try to take the next available flight," Rehman said.

The team will represent Pakistan in the championship that will take place in Thailand from September 23 to 27.