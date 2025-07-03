US-born Alex Khan to coach Pakistan U-18 baseball team

An undated picture of Pakistan baseball star Alex Khan. - X

KARACHI: The Baseball Federation of Pakistan (BFP) has appointed national team player Alex Khan as head coach of the Pakistan U-18 baseball team, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

BFP President Fakhar Shah said Khan, a US-born Pakistani, was selected due to his extensive experience in junior baseball. Khan, who plays as an infielder and pitcher for Pakistan’s senior team, represented the country at the 2022 World Baseball Classic and will also compete in this year’s Asian Championship.

"We're excited to announce that Alex Khan has been appointed as the head coach of the Pakistan U-18 team for the upcoming U-18 World Cup qualifiers!" the BFP said in a statement. "Khan brings a wealth of coaching experience from youth baseball to summer collegiate, and we're ready to make our mark on the global stage!"

Shah said Khan will train Pakistani players for next year’s World Cup qualifiers. The federation is also planning to hold a training camp for the junior team in the US due to a lack of adequate infrastructure in Pakistan.

Fifteen players will be selected for the U-18 team’s camp ahead of the qualifiers for the 2026 tournament.