Hanif Abbasi shifted to Attock jail after photo surfaces inside Adiala prison

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi was shifted from Rawalpindi’s Adiala jail to Attock jail on Saturday.



The incarcerated PML-N leader was shifted to Attock jail on the directives of DIG Rawalpindi after a photo surfaced of him with Nawaz Sharif and others inside Adiala jail before the former premier's release.

Inspector General (IG) Prisons Punjab on Thursday ordered an inquiry into the matter and a notification issued from his office said, "As it is evident from media reports that at the time of release of NAB convicts, Mian Nawaz Sharif, Captain (retd) Mohammad Safdar and Maryam Nawaz on September 19, pictures of ANF prisoner Hanif Abbasi with Nawaz Sharif and others were taken and telecast on number of TV channels as well as circulated on social media."

"ANF prisoner namely Hanif Abbasi was seen in the office of Superintendent of Central Jail, Rawalpindi, which caused adverse impression and bad name for the Prisons Department and the Government of Punjab,” it added.

The notification further said the competent authority had constituted an inquiry committee comprising DIG Prisons Malik Shaukat Feroze and AIG Judicial Malik Safdar Nawaz to probe into the matter and find out how Abbasi was allowed to enter the Admin Block and office of jail superintendent.

On July 22, Abbasi was sentenced to life imprisonment by a special anti-narcotics court in the ephedrine quota case.

Abbasi faced charges of misusing 500kg of the controlled chemical ephedrine, which he obtained for his company, Gray Pharmaceutical, in 2010. The court, in its verdict announced after six years, ruled that 363kg of ephedrine quota could be accounted for, adding that Abbasi failed to provide evidence of the use of remaining quantity of the drug.

The court acquitted seven other accused in the case, giving them the benefit of doubt.

Punjab govt, political opponents will be responsible if something happens to Abbasi: wife

Later during the day, Abbasi's wife while speaking to the media said that the Punjab government and the PML-N leader's political opponents will be responsible if anything happens to him.

"No prisoner, including Abbasi, can visit the superintendent's room out of his own will," she said.

Further, Abbasi's wife upheld, "Shifting him to Attock jail is the worst example of political revenge."

She stated that the incarcerated PML-N leader suffers from heart ailment and has pollen allergy. "Doctors had suggested that he be kept in the jail hospital," she added while stating that authorities are not even allowing that medicines be provided to Abbasi.