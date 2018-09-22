Heavy rainfall expected in Lahore over next two days: PDMA

An inundated road in Lahore. Photo: Geo News

LAHORE: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Saturday warned that Lahore, Sialkot, Hafizabad and Narowal are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next two days.



“A strong weather system from Central India will pass between New Delhi and Lahore during Saturday evening to Monday afternoon which can cause heavy to very heavy rainfall,” the PDMA said in a notification.

Issuing a flood warning, PDMA added, “Under the influence of the aforementioned meteorological conditions, widespread thunderstorm/ rain with scattered heavy falls, isolated very heavy falls and one or two extremely heavy falls are expected over the upper catchments of rivers Sutlej, Ravi and Chenab along with Gujranwala Division.”

“Scattered thunderstorm/ rain with isolated heavy falls is expected over the upper catchments of rivers India, Jhelum along with Rawalpindi, Lahore, Sargodha and Sahiwal divisions,” it further warned.

Further, PDMA said that “very high flood is expected” from Sunday in River Chenab at Marala and downstream, River Jhelum at Mangla, rivers Ravi and Sutlej along with associated nullahs of rivers Chenab and Ravi.

The PDMA also issued a list of immediate actions required in keeping with the flood warning.