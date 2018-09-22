Nine terrorists killed, seven troops martyred in North Waziristan operation

The ISPR says a group of terrorists was reported to have infiltrated from across and been hiding in a compound. — Geo News FILE

RAWALPINDI: Nine terrorists were killed and seven security personnel martyred in an intense exchange of fire during an operation in North Waziristan on Saturday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.



Security forces launched an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan's Gharlamai and Spera Kunar Algad areas, the statement read.

A group of terrorists was reported to have infiltrated from across and been hiding in a compound. Nine terrorists were killed with their bodies held during the operation.

During intense exchange of fire with terrorists, the statement read further, seven Pakistan Army soldiers including an officer embraced martyrdom.

Those who embraced martyrdom included Capt Junaid, Hav Amir, Hav Atif, Hav Nasir, Hav Abdul Razzaq, Sep Sammi and Sep Anwar.

The area has been cleared and deceased terrorists were being identified, the statement added.