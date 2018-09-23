Shehbaz criticises Indian army chief’s ‘irresponsible’ statement

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif. Photo: File

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said, the statement made by the Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat was irresponsible.

The PML-N president took to Twitter and said, “The bellicose and irresponsible statement by the Indian army chief exposes the Indian designs to the world that should immediately take note of New Delhi's threatening posture.”

“Pakistan extending an olive branch to India should never be misconstrued as weakness,” Shehbaz added.

Recalling past events, the opposition leader in National Assembly said the month of September should remind the Indian army chief of Pakistan's capabilities before issuing such an inciting statement.



"India should not forget that Pakistan is fully capable of defeating India on every front if a situation should arise," the PML-N leader asserted.

Further, Shehbaz said, “Pakistan's unwavering patriotic soldiers stand steadfast to defend with might and fury against unprovoked aggression from any threat.”



“The nation stands united with their intrepid military and against the cowardly threats,” he added.

On Saturday, General Rawat threatened Pakistan with surprise action by Indian security forces, a day after New Delhi cancelled a meeting between foreign ministers of the two countries.



Addressing the media, General Rawat said Pakistan was doing what it had been doing, adding that Indian forces will take further measures.

There is always a surprise in Indian forces' action, General Rawat said.

"It’s time to give it back to them in the same coin, not resorting to similar kind of barbarism," he said, adding, "But, I think the other side must also feel the same pain."

The statement by the Indian army chief drew a strong response from the Pakistani military, with Director General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor saying, Pakistan is a nuclear state, prepared for a war.

"We are always ready and prepared for a war," DG ISPR said.