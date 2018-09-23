India beat sloppy Pakistan by nine wickets

DUBAI: The green shirts faced a humiliating nine wickets loss to India in the Asia Cup match played at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday as the Rohit Sharma's team chased 238 run-target in 39.3 overs.



This was the second defeat of Pakistan against India in the Asia Cup tournament.

Muhammad Aamir continued his wicket-less streak after conceding 41 runs.

Skipper Rohit Sharma (111*), who remained unbeaten in the match, was dropped by Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman.

India opener Shikhar Dhawan ran out after hitting a century. He departed after scoring 114 runs off 100 balls including 16 boundaries and two sixes on the strike rate of 114.

India restricted Pakistan to 237 runs courtesy wicket-taking spinners and fine fast bowling by Jasprit Bumrah in death overs.



Shoaib Malik was the only batsman which offered a resistance by providing a much-needed stability to the team by contributing 78 runs as back-to-back wickets halted Pakistan from building early momentum after opting to bat.



Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal and Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets apiece in the match.

Dhawan raises his bat after scoring century. Photo: AFP

Pakistan received its first setback as legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal trapped opener Imamul Haq (10) on lbw in the Asia Cup. His brief stay contributed team 10 runs off 20 balls.



The next to depart was Fakhar Zaman, the out of form batsman was given lbw on the ball of Kuldeep Yadav as he lost his balance when he strode to hit. Replays indicate that the batsman managed a glove on the ball before it hit his body. A review might have prolonged his stay.

Skipper Rohit Sharma celebrates Fakhar Zaman's wicket. Photo: AFP

Skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed's erroneous decision costed middle-order batsman Babar Azam's wicket. The skipper signalled for a run but after a few steps, out realises he'll never make it hence returned back to crease leaving Azam stranded.

A 107 stand between Malik and skipper Sarfraz Ahmed deflected the pressure towards India before Kuldeep Yadav dismissed the skipper on 44 runs.

Senior batsman Shoaib Malik (78) was the next to leave as he nudged the bowl to the keeper. The veteran's innings included 4 boundaries and two sixes on the strike rate of 86.66.

Shoaib Malik waved his bat after scoring his half-century. Photo: AFP

Pakistan, earlier in the same tournament, lost against the subcontinent neighbours by eight wickets. The Pakistan batting order crumbled with the entire team returning to the pavilion after scoring just 162.